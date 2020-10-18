Contrasting PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) & Msci (OTCMKTS:MSCI)

PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) and Msci (NYSE:MSCI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get PeerStream alerts:

PeerStream has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Msci has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PeerStream and Msci, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PeerStream 0 0 0 0 N/A Msci 0 4 6 0 2.60

Msci has a consensus target price of $368.38, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Msci’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Msci is more favorable than PeerStream.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Msci shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of PeerStream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Msci shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PeerStream and Msci’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PeerStream $15.28 million 0.38 -$8.38 million N/A N/A Msci $1.56 billion 19.63 $563.65 million $6.44 56.77

Msci has higher revenue and earnings than PeerStream.

Profitability

This table compares PeerStream and Msci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PeerStream -72.07% -68.75% -53.25% Msci 32.14% -268.97% 15.16%

Summary

Msci beats PeerStream on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PeerStream

PeerStream, Inc. builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app. It also operates FirstMet and 50more online dating sites; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that allow customers to add multiple lines to their phone number at any time. The company was formerly known as Snap Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to PeerStream, Inc. in March 2018. PeerStream, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Msci

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution, and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes, spanning short, medium, and long-term time horizons; and various managed services for clients to address the needs of various specialized areas of the investment community by providing a reporting service and performance reporting tools to institutional consultants and investors in hedge funds. The ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk of their investments; and data and ratings products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes to help institutional investors benchmark ESG investment performance and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The Real Estate segment offers real estate performance analysis for funds, investors, managers, and lenders. This segment provides products and services that include research, reporting, and benchmarking; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PeerStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeerStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.