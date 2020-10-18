Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.43.

NYSE ADS opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $125.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 453.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

