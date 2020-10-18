Contrasting Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) & Bogen Communications International (OTCMKTS:BOGN)

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) and Bogen Communications International (OTCMKTS:BOGN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Franklin Wireless has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogen Communications International has a beta of -3.61, meaning that its share price is 461% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Wireless and Bogen Communications International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bogen Communications International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Wireless currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.88%. Given Franklin Wireless’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Franklin Wireless is more favorable than Bogen Communications International.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Bogen Communications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless 7.39% 31.59% 14.50% Bogen Communications International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Bogen Communications International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $75.07 million 2.62 $5.55 million N/A N/A Bogen Communications International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franklin Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than Bogen Communications International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.3% of Bogen Communications International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats Bogen Communications International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications. Its products are used to solve wireless connectivity challenges in various vertical markets, including video surveillance, digital signage, home security, oil and gas exploration, kiosks, fleet management, smart grid, vehicle diagnostics, telematics, and others. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the United States, South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Bogen Communications International

Bogen Communications International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells telecommunications software and related hardware primarily in Europe and the Middle East. It also offers services and support for its software and hardware. The company is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.