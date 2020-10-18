Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.34. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 19,278 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $30.60 million and a P/E ratio of 17.86.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Flexible Solutions International at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

