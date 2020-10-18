Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE:FSI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.34. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 19,128 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.