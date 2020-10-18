Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.30. Entasis Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 19,211 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETTX shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 21st. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

The stock has a market cap of $73.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 4,672,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $12,523,363.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

