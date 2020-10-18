Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $4.48

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.89. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 323,040 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 67.17% and a negative net margin of 307.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

