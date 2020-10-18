Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $4.48

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.89. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 323,040 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 67.17% and a negative net margin of 307.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Flexible Solutions International Shares Gap Up to $2.13
Flexible Solutions International Shares Gap Up to $2.13
Flexible Solutions International Shares Gap Up to $2.13
Flexible Solutions International Shares Gap Up to $2.13
Entasis Therapeutics Shares Gap Up to $2.10
Entasis Therapeutics Shares Gap Up to $2.10
Nano Dimension Shares Gap Up to $4.48
Nano Dimension Shares Gap Up to $4.48
TransGlobe Energy Shares Gap Up to $0.46
TransGlobe Energy Shares Gap Up to $0.46
Cinedigm Shares Gap Up to $0.57
Cinedigm Shares Gap Up to $0.57


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report