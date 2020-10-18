TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.50. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 126 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.65.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 59,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,086,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 300,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

