Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Shares Gap Up to $0.57

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.62. Cinedigm shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 161,087 shares traded.

CIDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cinedigm in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

In other Cinedigm news, major shareholder Bison Entertainment Investment sold 19,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $11,406,666.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cinedigm by 1,421.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 455,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

