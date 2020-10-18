Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.25. Medicenna Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 1,549 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDNA. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

