Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.25. Medicenna Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 1,549 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDNA. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Flexible Solutions International Shares Gap Up to $2.13
Flexible Solutions International Shares Gap Up to $2.13
Flexible Solutions International Shares Gap Up to $2.13
Flexible Solutions International Shares Gap Up to $2.13
Entasis Therapeutics Shares Gap Up to $2.10
Entasis Therapeutics Shares Gap Up to $2.10
Nano Dimension Shares Gap Up to $4.48
Nano Dimension Shares Gap Up to $4.48
TransGlobe Energy Shares Gap Up to $0.46
TransGlobe Energy Shares Gap Up to $0.46
Cinedigm Shares Gap Up to $0.57
Cinedigm Shares Gap Up to $0.57


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report