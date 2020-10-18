Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.25. Medicenna Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 1,549 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $180.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

