Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Up to $29.49

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.49, but opened at $31.70. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 29,328 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 113.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies – will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth $7,266,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Niu Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 206,755 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

