Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Gap Up to $14.26

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.26, but opened at $15.32. Duluth shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 4,921 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $467.40 million, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Duluth during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Duluth by 95.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

