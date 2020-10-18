First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) Shares Gap Up to $2.61

Shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.79. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Get First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 82,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd during the first quarter worth $44,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.