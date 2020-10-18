Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

NYSE UAA opened at $13.00 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 98.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 20,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after buying an additional 74,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $7,274,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 154,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

