Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.64 per share for the year.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

C opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Citigroup by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.