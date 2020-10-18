Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AZEK’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZEK)

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AZEK in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZEK. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZEK opened at $38.06 on Friday. AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 276,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,286,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,023,365.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $99,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $644,972,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $147,778,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $74,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $49,275,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $47,355,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

