Truist Securiti Weighs in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Truist Securiti dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $13.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.19.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $218.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $174.82 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,984 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,977 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

