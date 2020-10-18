FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio Inc Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Gossamer Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.70) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.10). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($4.90) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.20. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 22.09 and a quick ratio of 22.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 306.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 22.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 967.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 96,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 102,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,802 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

