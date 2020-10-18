Commonwealth Bank of Australia to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.72.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of CSLLY opened at $107.05 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $114.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.