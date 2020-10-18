Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in September

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,649,600 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 1,268,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,299.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGF opened at $14.60 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARZGF. Commerzbank lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

