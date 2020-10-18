Short Interest in ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Expands By 33.2%

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the September 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $49.43.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATLKY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ATLAS COPCO AB/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

