Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in September

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 580,600 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 816,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 223.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

ARESF opened at $6.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States. As of June 30, 2020, Artis' commercial property comprises approximately 23.8 million square feet of leasable area.

