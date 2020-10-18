Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,900 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 1,455,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

OTCMKTS ASNAQ opened at $0.29 on Friday. Ascena Retail Group has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($64.25) EPS for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 23.35% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Plus Fashion, Kids Fashion, and Value Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

