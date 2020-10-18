Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,900 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 1,455,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

OTCMKTS ASNAQ opened at $0.29 on Friday. Ascena Retail Group has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($64.25) EPS for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 23.35% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Plus Fashion, Kids Fashion, and Value Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Flexible Solutions International Shares Gap Up to $2.13
Flexible Solutions International Shares Gap Up to $2.13
Flexible Solutions International Shares Gap Up to $2.13
Flexible Solutions International Shares Gap Up to $2.13
Entasis Therapeutics Shares Gap Up to $2.10
Entasis Therapeutics Shares Gap Up to $2.10
Nano Dimension Shares Gap Up to $4.48
Nano Dimension Shares Gap Up to $4.48
TransGlobe Energy Shares Gap Up to $0.46
TransGlobe Energy Shares Gap Up to $0.46
Cinedigm Shares Gap Up to $0.57
Cinedigm Shares Gap Up to $0.57


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report