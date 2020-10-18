Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $6.99 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $10.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

Several brokerages have commented on ARZGY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nord/LB cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

