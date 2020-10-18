Alcoa Corp Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:AA opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alcoa by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 716,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 288,378 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

