Short Interest in Applied Biosciences Corp (OTCMKTS:APPB) Decreases By 22.5%

Applied Biosciences Corp (OTCMKTS:APPB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APPB opened at $0.22 on Friday. Applied Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

Applied Biosciences Company Profile

Applied Biosciences Corp. focuses on various areas of the medical, bioceutical, and pet health industry. The company focuses on select investment, consumer brands, and partnership opportunities in the recreational, health and wellness, nutraceutical, and media industries. It offers medical and consumer products, including creams, balms, tinctures, concentrates, and edibles under the Applied BioSciences brand.

