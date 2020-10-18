Short Interest in Applied Biosciences Corp (OTCMKTS:APPB) Decreases By 22.5%

Applied Biosciences Corp (OTCMKTS:APPB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS APPB opened at $0.22 on Friday. Applied Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.
Applied Biosciences Company Profile
