Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,100 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 255,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AVLNF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
