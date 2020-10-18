Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,100 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 255,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVLNF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

