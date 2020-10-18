Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Gap Up to $2.11

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.25. Selecta Biosciences shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 23,361 shares traded.

SELB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $266.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.57). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 3,185,394 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $5,447,023.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at $12,472,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 43.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 293.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 182,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 136,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

