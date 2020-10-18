Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Shares Gap Down to $5.03

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $4.14. Calyxt shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 24,192 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. National Securities downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Calyxt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 77.67% and a negative net margin of 392.49%. Research analysts predict that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Calyxt by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Calyxt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

