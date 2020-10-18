CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $1.84. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 10,476 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CANF shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

