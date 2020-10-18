ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Shares Gap Down to $1.00

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $0.91. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.01.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $95.35 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALJ Regional stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 265,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of ALJ Regional as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.