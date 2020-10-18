Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.51

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.51 and last traded at $107.51, with a volume of 3883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.