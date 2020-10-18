Can-Fite BioPharma (NASDAQ:CANF) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:CANF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $1.84. Can-Fite BioPharma shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 10,476 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

