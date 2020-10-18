CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Shares Gap Down to $1.54

CAHS China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.32. CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 2,751 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CAHS China HGS Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

