Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) Shares Gap Down to $1.30

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.19. Dunxin Financial shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 9,941 shares changing hands.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile (NYSE:DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

