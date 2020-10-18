Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $67.40 and last traded at $67.40, with a volume of 7194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.38.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SXT. Stephens started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 77.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

