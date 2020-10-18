Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Gap Down to $10.15

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $9.09. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 875 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $26.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

