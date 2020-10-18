Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Shares Gap Down to $14.55

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.55, but opened at $13.40. Lake Shore Bancorp shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lake Shore Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $75.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lake Shore Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

