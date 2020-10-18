FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Decreased by Analyst

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

