Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sets New 12-Month High at $342.63

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $342.63 and last traded at $341.52, with a volume of 3801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $336.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.54.

The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The company had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Align Technology by 77.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

