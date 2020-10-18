Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Gap Down to $1.32

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.22. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 60,816 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $12.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.26). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 425.56%. The company had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.