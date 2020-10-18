Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $400.33

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $400.33 and last traded at $399.02, with a volume of 677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.70.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.29. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,077,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

