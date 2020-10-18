Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Shares Gap Down to $1.44

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.33. Regional Health Properties shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regional Health Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.44% of Regional Health Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

