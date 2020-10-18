NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.14. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 18,595 shares trading hands.

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

In other NTN Buzztime news, major shareholder Robert S. Ellin sold 156,750 shares of NTN Buzztime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $907,582.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.74% of NTN Buzztime as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.