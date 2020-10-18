Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REGI. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.46. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $65.65.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.