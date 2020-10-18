Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Gap Down to $17.70

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $16.04. Intersect ENT shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 427 shares trading hands.

XENT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $559.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 436,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.