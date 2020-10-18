Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $207.27

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $207.27 and last traded at $206.78, with a volume of 5557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.69.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,487,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

