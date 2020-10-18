NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.14. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 16,646 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.58.

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTN Buzztime had a negative net margin of 37.88% and a negative return on equity of 81.04%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

