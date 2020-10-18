Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.56

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $50.52, with a volume of 4989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pentair by 9.2% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Pentair by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Pentair by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 251,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pentair by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 458,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Pentair by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 49,095 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

